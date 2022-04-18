More than 105,000 residents of the region, Mariupol residents evacuated to Zaporizhia

More than 105,000 evacuees from different settlements in Zaporizhia region and from the city of Mariupol in Donetsk region have arrived in Zaporizhia, said Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev.

"In 34 days, 105,332 internally displaced people were welcomed in our city. Among them were 29,102 children. All of them received the necessary assistance: food, clothing and basic necessities. We help them to find housing. The evacuees are provided with professional medical and psychological assistance," Kurtev wrote on Telegram on Monday.