Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

On Sunday afternoon, Russian Armed Forces shelled the center of Kharkiv (Kyivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts), as a result, civilians were killed and wounded.

"As a result of the shelling, five people were killed. At least 13 civilians were injured. A number of residential buildings, institutions and infrastructure facilities of the city were damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

On this fact, the investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office, began a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.