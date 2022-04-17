Facts

18:50 17.04.2022

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

1 min read
Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

On Sunday afternoon, Russian Armed Forces shelled the center of Kharkiv (Kyivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts), as a result, civilians were killed and wounded.

"As a result of the shelling, five people were killed. At least 13 civilians were injured. A number of residential buildings, institutions and infrastructure facilities of the city were damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

On this fact, the investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office, began a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 

Tags: #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:57 13.04.2022
Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

18:14 09.04.2022
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

12:18 01.04.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

18:15 30.03.2022
Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:15 27.03.2022
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

15:03 26.03.2022
Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD