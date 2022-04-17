Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Brovary, infrastructure facilities damaged

On Sunday morning, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Brovary (Kyiv region), as a result of which infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said.

"Today, from the very morning, there were hits on a number of infrastructure facilities in our community. I ask everyone to remain calm. Interruptions in electricity and water supply, sewerage are possible," Sapozhko said in a video message on Sunday.

According to him, city services are doing everything necessary to restore all vital objects for the city in the near future.

Sapozhko also urged citizens to remain calm and not to forget that the war continues in the country.

"You don't need to run with your phone and shoot videos, address people, film yourself in front of certain things," the mayor summed up.