Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

A delegation of the Georgian Parliament has arrived in Ukraine, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili has said.

"Arrived in Kyiv together with fellow Georgian MPs to convey a message of Georgia: we feel your sorrow, Georgia supports Ukraine, Georgians stand with Ukrainians," Papuashvili wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

As reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a visit of a Georgian parliamentary delegation headed by Papuashvili to Ukraine.