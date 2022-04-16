Facts

16:08 16.04.2022

Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

1 min read
Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

 A delegation of the Georgian Parliament has arrived in Ukraine, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili has said.

"Arrived in Kyiv together with fellow Georgian MPs to convey a message of Georgia: we feel your sorrow, Georgia supports Ukraine, Georgians stand with Ukrainians," Papuashvili wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

As reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a visit of a Georgian parliamentary delegation headed by Papuashvili to Ukraine.

