15:24 16.04.2022

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

The invaders announced their intention to completely close the city of Mariupol in Donetsk region for entry and exit, carry out a complete filtering of the men remaining in it and take them out of the city to the neighboring Novoazovsk occupied back in 2014, and partially mobilize them into their ranks, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko has said.

"The filtration procedure has gained maximum momentum... In the city, the occupiers report that from Monday it is planned to completely close not only the city for entry and exit for everyone, but there will also be a ban on moving around the districts for a week. At this time, 100% of those remaining in city of men will be filtrated. For this, they will be moved to Novoazovsk," Andriuschenko wrote in Telegram on Saturday.

"Some of the people are planned to be mobilized into the Russian occupation corps, some are forced to be sent to clear the rubble, and those classified as unreliable are to be isolated. Considering all the factors, the occupiers are going to leave only women and men in the city to serve the needs. We attribute this to the impossibility of keeping the civilian population in the city even in the most minimally suitable conditions for life," the mayor's adviser added.

According to him, the filtering was done before. "In filtration camps and points, 100% of men after standard filtration bullying (interrogation, checking gadgets, examining the body) are separated from others and conducted separate interrogations, including a mock execution. In general, we can say that from 5% to 10% do not pass filtration and after that they are taken to Dokuchaevsk and Donetsk. The further fate is not yet known, we are working on it," Andriuschenko wrote.

Tags: #mariupol #occupiers
Завантаження...
