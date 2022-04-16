Facts

14:43 16.04.2022

At night 4 cruise missiles fired from Belarus at Lviv region destroyed – AFU

At night 4 cruise missiles fired from Belarus at Lviv region destroyed – AFU

Four cruise missiles fired at Lviv region from Russian aircraft taking off from an airfield in Belarus were destroyed on Saturday morning, according to the Facebook page of the Air Command West of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"In the morning, April 16, Su-35 aircraft of the Russian invaders carried out missile strikes on Lviv region. Anti-aircraft missile forces of the West Air Command destroyed four cruise missiles. The invaders' fighters took off from the Baranovichi airfield. ''Thank you'' to Belarus for assistance in delivering deadly gifts from Russians," the Air Command West said.

