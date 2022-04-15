Facts

15:37 15.04.2022

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

As of Friday, April 15, law enforcement officers of Kyiv region found the bodies of 900 civilians killed by Russian invaders in Kyiv region, Chief of Kyiv region police Andriy Nyebytov has said.

"I regret to say that today there are already 900 bodies of killed civilians, which we found and handed over to forensic experts," Nyebytov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"More than 900 bodies were removed from all the settlements ofKyiv region that were occupied. Most of the bodies, more than 350, were from Bucha," Nyebytov said.

He said that the rubble after the shelling of the invaders in Borodianka and Makariv is still being cleared. "There will still be bodies of dead people under the rubble," he said.

The chief of police of the region drew attention to the fact that all these killed people were civilians, had nothing to do with military formations and territorial defense.

