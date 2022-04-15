Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

The Russian military shelled evacuation buses near Borova village in Kharkiv region, killing and injuring civilians.

"The exact number of dead and injured, the circumstances and routes of the buses are being established. According to preliminary data at this time, up to 10 people died as a result of the shelling, and up to 30 more were wounded," Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, the investigators of the Main Department of SBU in Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office launched a pretrial investigation into this fact. Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.