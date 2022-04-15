Facts

12:29 15.04.2022

Mayors of Kyiv, Paris sign agreement on establishment of friendly relations between the cities

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has held a meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is visiting the Ukrainian capital, during which an agreement was signed to establish friendly relations between the cities, Klitschko said.

"Friends! I met with Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, who visited Kyiv during this difficult time of war. With my colleague we signed an agreement on the establishment of friendly relations between our cities - Kyiv and Paris," the mayor of Kyiv wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, Kyiv is grateful to the mayor's office in Paris for all the humanitarian assistance provided, both in France to the Ukrainians who were forced to become displaced, as well as for the assistance to Ukraine and the capital.

"A striking symbol of the partnership between our cities was a landmark event when on March 22, 2022, the City Council of Paris unanimously voted to grant the city of Kyiv the status of honorary citizenship. With this distinction, which was first awarded by Paris and received by Kyiv, Paris confirmed its support and friendship with the Ukrainian capital, which today is defending and fighting for its freedom," said Klitschko.

He added that the French capital is an important partner of Kyiv. "And we strive to develop effective economic relations, to implement common mutually beneficial projects in different areas of life of the cities," the mayor of Kyiv said.

