Russian army fires at Klimovo village in Bryansk region, blames Ukraine - SBU

The Russian army deliberately fired at Klimovo village in Bryansk region in order to blame Ukraine for this, the intercepted telephone conversations of the occupiers, made public by the Security Service of Ukraine, testify.

"These are ours who fire," the Russian invader, who is now in Donetsk region, explains to his wife. To the question "Why to do this?" he simply answers: "It's necessary. They do it to pretend that Ukrainians provoke them. And that’s why they fire," the SBU reports.

The secret service notes that the Kremlin is indifferent not only to the Russian military, but also to civilian Russians, who also suffered from the shelling of the Russian troops.

"The same shit happened in the Chechen war. Apartments were blown up in Moscow, like they were terrorists. In fact, they are FSB officers. Because now, they (Ukraine) could not shoot from such a distance to Klimovo," the occupier adds. He says that after that he decided to write a refusal to further participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the secret service said.