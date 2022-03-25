Three Russian cruise missiles shot down in Odesa region

On Friday, servicemen of the anti-aircraft troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian cruise missiles, the press service of the Pivden Air Command has reported.

"Today, March 25, in Odesa region, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "landed" three more Russian sea-based cruise missiles that brought death to peaceful cities," the Pivden Air Command said on Facebook.