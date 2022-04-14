Facts

17:18 14.04.2022

Lithuania hands over equipment to Ukraine to restore Ukrainian broadcasting in regions – Tkachenko

Lithuania handed over ten FM radio transmitters and nine digital television transmitters to Ukraine to restore Ukrainian broadcasting in the regions, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

"I thank Simonas Kairis, Minister of Culture of Lithuania and the Radio and Television Center of the Republic of Lithuania for the technical support of Ukraine in the information resistance of Russia. The Lithuanian side gave us ten FM radio transmitters and 9 digital television transmitters," Tkachenko said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the equipment is transferred to the RRT concern and in the near future will ensure the resumption of broadcasting by Ukrainian broadcasters in those areas where the telecommunications network has received the most damage.

In particular, we are talking about regional broadcasters NOTU in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

