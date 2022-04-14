To protect labor rights of Ukrainians displaced abroad, it's necessary to discuss possibility to remain tax residents of Ukraine - Social Policy Ministry

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna says that in order to protect the labor rights of Ukrainians displaced to other countries, it is necessary to discuss the possibility for them to remain tax residents of Ukraine or at least pay social contributions for them in Ukraine.

"Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna presented a draft appeal of Ukraine to the European Commission on the joint actions of the EU and Ukraine regarding the protection of the social rights of Ukrainians during Russian aggression, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the developed appeal is actually a proposal for the joint development of a long-term cross-border policy for the protection of the rights of Ukrainians who have moved to other countries.

The minister said that it is impossible to delay its referral to the European Commission, because such steps determine whether Ukraine will be a subject in the formation of such a cross-border policy, a full-fledged partner of other countries, or remain an observer.

"The minister noted that Ukraine is grateful to the governments of the partner countries for helping our people, but is aware that Europe is now experiencing a migration crisis due to Russia's war against Ukraine. The social infrastructure of the countries that have received the most Ukrainians is overloaded. This cannot last long," the statement said.

In this connection, according to Lazebna, the only way to reliably protect the rights of Ukrainians in this situation is to jointly plan coordinated programs with the EU countries, which, on the one hand, will protect the rights of our citizens, regardless of the host country, and, on the other hand, will ensure a gradual transition of displaced Ukrainians to self-sufficiency.

"At the same time, in order to protect labor rights of Ukrainians, displaced to other countries, it is necessary to discuss the possibility for them to remain tax residents of Ukraine, or at least that social contributions to Ukraine be paid for them, so that in the future people have the necessary length of service for pensions and other social guarantees. Also, the payment of a social contribution in Ukraine for our citizens, working in other countries, will strengthen the financial stability of the solidarity pension system, which is very important in a martial law," Lazebna said.