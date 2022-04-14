Latvia ready to help Ukraine with grain exports – President Levits

Latvia is ready to help Ukraine with the export of grain so that the flow goes through Latvian ports, Latvian President Egils Levits has said.

"In Latvia, we can help with the export of grain from Ukraine, so that the flow goes through Latvian ports. And immediately after that meeting, we called our governments and we will take further measures so that there are necessary results from these efforts," Levits said at a joint briefing with Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia in Kyiv.