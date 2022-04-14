Facts

09:36 14.04.2022

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

1 min read
Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

he actions of Russian troops in the occupied areas of Ukraine are banditry and terrorism, flouting all international principles, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We saw the second face of this war - we saw a face that is hard to understand and accept, the bombed-out housing estates, the houses, the destroyed houses. ... I saw them on television, these ruins, and now I've seen it with my own eyes, and it's hard to believe it. And I told President Volodymyr Zelensky and the gentlemen presidents and our staff: this is not war, this is terrorism. If someone sends planes, if someone sends soldiers to bomb residential areas, kill civilians - this is not war. That's brutality, banditry, terrorism. And this is the second face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this is the face we will never agree with, never," Duda stressed.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

LATEST

USA to give Ukraine 200 M113 APCs, 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 300 Switchblade drones

Perpetrators of Russian crimes in Ukraine, those who give orders must be punished in intl courts – Duda

War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Latvia ready to help Ukraine with grain exports – President Levits

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Biden announces approval of $800 mln military assistance for Ukraine

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blow up bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium

Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD