Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

he actions of Russian troops in the occupied areas of Ukraine are banditry and terrorism, flouting all international principles, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We saw the second face of this war - we saw a face that is hard to understand and accept, the bombed-out housing estates, the houses, the destroyed houses. ... I saw them on television, these ruins, and now I've seen it with my own eyes, and it's hard to believe it. And I told President Volodymyr Zelensky and the gentlemen presidents and our staff: this is not war, this is terrorism. If someone sends planes, if someone sends soldiers to bomb residential areas, kill civilians - this is not war. That's brutality, banditry, terrorism. And this is the second face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this is the face we will never agree with, never," Duda stressed.