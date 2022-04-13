Facts

16:37 13.04.2022

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that he visited Borodyanka as part of his visit to Ukraine and said that the brutal war crimes committed by the Russian army will not go unpunished.

"Visited Borodyanka today. This is where the dark side of humankind has shown its face.

Brutal war crimes committed by the Russian army will not stay unpunished. War criminals must be prosecuted internationally. Stay strong, Ukraine! " Nauseda said on Twitter Wednesday.

At the same time, the President’s Office of Poland published photos of the visit, which show the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

