16:54 12.04.2022

Some 168 settlements in seven regions cleared of mines – official

As of April 12, 168 settlements have been cleared of mines in the territory of Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"In total, 168 settlements out of 1,500 that were under occupation in the territory of seven regions have been cleared: Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv," Tymoshenko said at a briefing at the President's Office on Tuesday.

According to him, 38% of the settlements in these regions have already activated the work of local self-government bodies.

As Tymoshenko said, the current repair work, which was started in many settlements, should be completed within one or one and a half months.

In the near future, construction of housing for temporarily displaced persons will begin. According to the deputy head of the Office, Diia app has already registered 66,000 applications for damaged or destroyed property.

"An approach is being developed to prioritize the provision of housing for temporarily displaced persons and their employment," he said.

The day before Tymoshenko reported that the state would build several tens of thousands of apartments for IDPs in 10 regions of Ukraine.

