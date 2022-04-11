Facts

20:05 11.04.2022

Russia, blocking ships with wheat, bombing Ukraine, brings food crisis to world – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell says that Russia, by blocking Ukrainian ships loaded with wheat and bombing fields, is provoking a global food crisis.

He saud this at the end of the meeting of the European Council at the level of Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

According to Borrell, Russian diplomacy on the world stage is engaged in intense propaganda and disinformation, blaming European Union sanctions for its war against Ukraine as responsible for the world food crisis.

The High Representative said that now Russia is making sanctions responsible for the food crisis and price increases when they are not sanctions. Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian fields, Russian warships block dozens of ships filled with wheat that cannot leave Ukrainian ports. They bomb and destroy grain stores, they prevent the export of wheat. They are bombing Ukrainian cities and provoking world hunger. By blocking ports and destroying grain storage facilities in Ukraine, they are provoking world hunger. Stop blaming sanctions. It is the Russian army that is causing the food shortage.

According to him, the countries of Africa are the main cause of concern, since they are the ones who can suffer from the upcoming food crisis.

