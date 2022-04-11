Facts

15:20 11.04.2022

Ukrainian side continues to work on creation of intl tribunal – Zelensky

1 min read
The Ukrainian authorities are working to create an international tribunal to bring Russia to justice for crimes committed on Ukrainian territory, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are working on the creation of an international tribunal to bring the occupiers to justice. We are developing an international mechanism to compensate for the damage caused to our state. We will rebuild everything that has been destroyed, we will punish every guilty person," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

