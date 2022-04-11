Facts

14:57 11.04.2022

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, the process of resuming control over the state border is beginning, said spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

"In some regions, in particular Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, the process of resuming control over the state border begins, because we did not control the sites. In particular, in the border units (I emphasize that they are located at a certain distance from the border), the state flags of Ukraine have already been raised in all these three regions," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Monday.

He informed that in the future, the work is carried out by the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service exclusively together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to inspect the border areas and so that border guards could get as close as possible to the state border line.

According to Demchenko, there is a danger of mining the area, in particular, servicemen found tank shells in the border area.

"We cannot endanger our people, both servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because work on the full resumption of control over the border is still ongoing," the spokesperson stressed.

Demchenko noted that the State Border Guard Service records that the equipment of the Russian Federation remains in a certain proximity to the border in Sumy region.

"In those areas where we managed to get out, we have not yet observed the equipment. But, of course, there is information, especially in Sumy region, that the enemy's equipment remains in a certain proximity to the border. In addition, certain fortification measures are being carried out near the border from the same side, which also poses a further danger to the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service if they patrol the border, as it was before. Therefore, we do not allow this, and for our part we also create the necessary conditions for our side to control the border, but there was security for the military," he said.

Tags: #border #control
15:06 04.04.2022
Poland checks trucks on border with Belarus to exclude transportation of dual-use goods to Russia

16:17 21.03.2022
Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

19:47 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

11:28 18.03.2022
Number of people who left Ukraine on March 17 for EU, Moldova fell by 20% - State Border Guard Service

12:37 17.03.2022
From beginning of war, 1.9 mln people left Ukraine for Poland

16:15 16.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine on March 15 for EU, Moldova up by about 5% – Border Guard Service

17:03 15.03.2022
Rada increases number of State Border Guard Service by 7,000 servicemen

10:28 14.03.2022
NBU returns requirement for providing supporting documents for export of over EUR 10,000

17:10 09.03.2022
SBI reveals dozens of attempts by male citizens of Ukraine to cross border with newly issued Russian passports

13:48 09.03.2022
Ukraine introduces price control on number of items of bread, cereals, flour, butter, eggs, meat, vegetables, medicines, fuel

