Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

"In some regions, in particular Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, the process of resuming control over the state border begins, because we did not control the sites. In particular, in the border units (I emphasize that they are located at a certain distance from the border), the state flags of Ukraine have already been raised in all these three regions," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Monday.

He informed that in the future, the work is carried out by the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service exclusively together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to inspect the border areas and so that border guards could get as close as possible to the state border line.

According to Demchenko, there is a danger of mining the area, in particular, servicemen found tank shells in the border area.

"We cannot endanger our people, both servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because work on the full resumption of control over the border is still ongoing," the spokesperson stressed.

Demchenko noted that the State Border Guard Service records that the equipment of the Russian Federation remains in a certain proximity to the border in Sumy region.

"In those areas where we managed to get out, we have not yet observed the equipment. But, of course, there is information, especially in Sumy region, that the enemy's equipment remains in a certain proximity to the border. In addition, certain fortification measures are being carried out near the border from the same side, which also poses a further danger to the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service if they patrol the border, as it was before. Therefore, we do not allow this, and for our part we also create the necessary conditions for our side to control the border, but there was security for the military," he said.