Over 10 missiles fired by invaders in Dnipropetrovsk region per day, one shot down - Head of regional council

An enemy missile was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, in just a day the Russian invaders fired more than ten missiles at the region, many rescuers were injured, press officer of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region Yevhenia Dudka is among them, head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk said.

"Today, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced the most difficult day in these 46 days. More than ten missiles, one of which was shot down, an enemy drone was destroyed, several objects were destroyed, one dead, there are injured rescuers, among whom is Yevhenia Dudka, press officer of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

He believes that the shelling was provoked by the inability of the invaders to cross the borders of the region.

"At this moment, there is no enemy on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders tried to take their lost positions in the area of ​​​​ Osokorivka settlement, Kherson region, 50 km from Zelenodolsk. Probably, the enemy wants to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region. They do not succeed now and will not succeed," Lukashuk wrote.