Facts

13:22 11.04.2022

Over 10 missiles fired by invaders in Dnipropetrovsk region per day, one shot down - Head of regional council

1 min read
Over 10 missiles fired by invaders in Dnipropetrovsk region per day, one shot down - Head of regional council

An enemy missile was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, in just a day the Russian invaders fired more than ten missiles at the region, many rescuers were injured, press officer of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region Yevhenia Dudka is among them, head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk said.

"Today, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced the most difficult day in these 46 days. More than ten missiles, one of which was shot down, an enemy drone was destroyed, several objects were destroyed, one dead, there are injured rescuers, among whom is Yevhenia Dudka, press officer of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

He believes that the shelling was provoked by the inability of the invaders to cross the borders of the region.

"At this moment, there is no enemy on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders tried to take their lost positions in the area of ​​​​ Osokorivka settlement, Kherson region, 50 km from Zelenodolsk. Probably, the enemy wants to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region. They do not succeed now and will not succeed," Lukashuk wrote.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

Zelensky to South Korean Parliament: We need air defense systems, aircraft, tanks, artillery systems, ammunition, you have them

Russian soldiers, driven into poverty, take out everything of any value from Ukraine - Zelensky

Russian army loses 19,500 servicemen, 725 tanks and 154 aircraft during war in Ukraine – General Staff

Zelensky: Russian policy towards Ukraine wrong for decades

LATEST

Ukrainian side continues to work on creation of intl tribunal – Zelensky

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

MPs propose to consider February 19, 2014 as start of temporary occupation of Ukraine’s territories by Russia

Digital Transformation Ministry receives more than 66,000 applications on damaged property of Ukrainians through Diia – Fedorov

No intact objects of critical, any other infrastructure in Luhansk region

Zelensky: German position changing in favor of Ukraine

Russian occupiers carry out three missile strikes on Mykolaiv region over past day, no casualties reported – Pivden task force

Slovakian PM denies fake that S-300 air defense system transferred to Ukraine was destroyed

Russian occupiers launch ten missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday – Vilkul

Zelensky to South Korean Parliament: We need air defense systems, aircraft, tanks, artillery systems, ammunition, you have them

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD