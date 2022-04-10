Facts

16:23 10.04.2022

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Ukrainian law enforcers have confirmed the death of 1,222 residents of Kyiv region at the hands of Russian invaders, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said in an interview with Sky News.

"As of the morning of April 10, we found the bodies of 1,222 residents who died during the Russian occupation of Kyiv region. This is only in Kyiv region," she said.

According to her, the Prosecutor General's Office has launched 56 criminal proceedings under articles of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

