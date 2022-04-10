Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba calls on scholars from all over the world to investigate the causes of the atrocities of the Russian army in Bucha (Kyiv region), since the tragedy was preceded by years of propaganda that incited hatred between peoples and dehumanized Ukrainians.

"Bucha did not happen in one day. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have been inciting hatred, dehumanizing Ukrainians, nurturing Russian superiority, and laying ground for these atrocities. I encourage scholars around the globe to research what led to Bucha," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday.