Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

On April 9, one of the residential areas of the city of Kharkiv faced another missile attack, seriously damaging a residential five-story building.

"Four departments of the rescue service consisting of 20 rescuers were sent to the scene... From the apartments of one of the entrances that suffered the most damage, the State Emergency Service rescued 7 people and evacuated 8 people. Information about casualties is being specified," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.