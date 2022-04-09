Facts

18:14 09.04.2022

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

1 min read
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

On April 9, one of the residential areas of the city of Kharkiv faced another missile attack, seriously damaging a residential five-story building.

"Four departments of the rescue service consisting of 20 rescuers were sent to the scene... From the apartments of one of the entrances that suffered the most damage, the State Emergency Service rescued 7 people and evacuated 8 people. Information about casualties is being specified," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.

Tags: #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:18 01.04.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

18:15 30.03.2022
Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:15 27.03.2022
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

15:03 26.03.2022
Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

15:33 24.03.2022
As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

10:17 24.03.2022
Occupants shell center of Kharkiv with Caliber missiles from ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Synehubov

Occupants shell center of Kharkiv with Caliber missiles from ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Synehubov

11:14 23.03.2022
Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times

Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

LATEST

Von der Leyen: I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war

Johnson, Zelensky discuss new package of financial, military aid to Ukraine

European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

Johnson in Kyiv, his meeting with Zelensky begins

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD