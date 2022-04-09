Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has proposed to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) to transfer evidence of Russian war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and said that the EU would help Ukrainian law enforcement officers in this matter.

"We will help the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to present the proofs in front of the International Criminal Court. Our civilian EU Advisory Mission will deploy their tools and capacities in order to support Ukrainian authorities in this task," Borrell said during a joint briefing with the President of Ukraine and the President of the European Commission on Friday.