21:38 08.04.2022

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the decision to adopt the fifth sanctions package against Russia, but expressed confidence that it is not enough in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"I am personally grateful to Ursula von der Leyen for the fifth sanctions package, but I think that this is not enough. They [the Russians] took a lot of things from us. They took both territories and people from us," Zelensky said on joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

According to the head of state, Ukraine will be able to return territories, but will not be able to return people.

"And for all this, I am sure, there will be great responsibility, therefore I ask us to help us with our sanctions. And they should only increase. In another way, Russia does not want to listen to anyone," he said.

