Facts

16:10 08.04.2022

Humanitarian cargoes not delivered to Mariupol, evacuation by own cars is more complicated

2 min read
Humanitarian cargoes not delivered to Mariupol, evacuation by own cars is more complicated

Every day, the evacuation from Mariupol along a conditional corridor by private transport through Berdiansk to Zaporizhia becomes even more complicated, men are not allowed to leave towards Ukraine, Head of Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"No opportunity to deliver humanitarian cargo was realized even after numerous agreements... Humanitarian cargo has never been delivered. Those agreements that were reached on the ship, if possible, involving the Turkish side, are now without result," Kyrylenko said during an online briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said the corridor for the exit of Mariupol residents on their own transport through Berdiansk to Zaporizhia is conditionally working. "It can be stated that the so-called 'green corridor' has been operating for more than a month... on its own transport. This route continues to work, despite the fact that the enemy constantly violates his own agreements," Kyrylenko said.

Answering a question of whether the information that the exit of Mariupol residents, even on their own transport, has become more complicated and there is a possibility of evacuation only to the occupied territory, Kyrylenko said: "Indeed, every day they (Russian troops) complicate the exit. women with children, men are left in Mariupol… they force them to go to the territory not controlled by Ukraine or to the territory of Russia… and then they receive summons to join the so-called army of the DPR… so that the population goes to fight against the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kyrylenko said.

According to him, after the deportation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, it is very difficult to track the whereabouts of people. "Why are they doing this? The occupiers are faced with a problem - they see a significant difference between 2014, when people did not quite understand who was who. Now people have no desire to move towards the DPR... they are forced to do this," the administration's head said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

As result of station shelling in Kramatorsk by occupiers, 39 people killed, 89 injured

Russian army can do same as in Bucha, in any city in Europe – Zelensky in Finnish Parliament

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk train station kills at least 39, including four children – SBU

LATEST

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

Electronic court doesn’t work because it hasn’t been created - Supreme Court chairman

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

Georgian PM: Kyiv's allegation on Tbilisi's role in smuggling goods to Russia libelous

Montenegro joins sanctions against Russia

Over 45,000 Ukrainians illegally deported to Russia, Belarus

Shelling carried out on all settlements on disengagement line, enemy prepares for massive offensive

As result of station shelling in Kramatorsk by occupiers, 39 people killed, 89 injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD