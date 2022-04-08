Humanitarian cargoes not delivered to Mariupol, evacuation by own cars is more complicated

Every day, the evacuation from Mariupol along a conditional corridor by private transport through Berdiansk to Zaporizhia becomes even more complicated, men are not allowed to leave towards Ukraine, Head of Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"No opportunity to deliver humanitarian cargo was realized even after numerous agreements... Humanitarian cargo has never been delivered. Those agreements that were reached on the ship, if possible, involving the Turkish side, are now without result," Kyrylenko said during an online briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said the corridor for the exit of Mariupol residents on their own transport through Berdiansk to Zaporizhia is conditionally working. "It can be stated that the so-called 'green corridor' has been operating for more than a month... on its own transport. This route continues to work, despite the fact that the enemy constantly violates his own agreements," Kyrylenko said.

Answering a question of whether the information that the exit of Mariupol residents, even on their own transport, has become more complicated and there is a possibility of evacuation only to the occupied territory, Kyrylenko said: "Indeed, every day they (Russian troops) complicate the exit. women with children, men are left in Mariupol… they force them to go to the territory not controlled by Ukraine or to the territory of Russia… and then they receive summons to join the so-called army of the DPR… so that the population goes to fight against the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kyrylenko said.

According to him, after the deportation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, it is very difficult to track the whereabouts of people. "Why are they doing this? The occupiers are faced with a problem - they see a significant difference between 2014, when people did not quite understand who was who. Now people have no desire to move towards the DPR... they are forced to do this," the administration's head said.