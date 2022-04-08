As result of station shelling in Kramatorsk by occupiers, 39 people killed, 89 injured

As a result of the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, by Russian troops, 39 people were killed and 89 injured - the enemy is purposefully shelling civilians to prevent evacuation, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The Tochka U cruise missile with cluster munitions arrived precisely at the moment when exclusively civilian population was at the railway station of Kramatorsk... a total of 39 people were killed, 83 people were injured," Kyrylenko said during an online briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

According to him, all the wounded have already been delivered to the medical institutions of the region, medical facilities and doctors from other regions of Ukraine are involved in the provision of medical care, depending on the condition of the victims.

"The enemy immediately made fakes that this shelling was carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces. This is another confirmation of incredible cynicism… All evidence and proof will be provided. And the information from the pro-Russian telegram channels that the shelling was carried out by the Russian Federation on the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine… This is what I was talking about, that they (the Russian Federation) will sow panic and hit only the local population," the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration said.

He noted that the arrival of a missile with cluster munitions was designed for manpower. "This is confirmation that this was targeted against the civilian population ... this is done solely to ensure that people do not leave the territory of the region," Kyrylenko said.

He also said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure maximum safety of people during the evacuation.