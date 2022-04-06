War in Ukraine kills at least 1,563 civilians, injures 2,213

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on April 5 amounted to 3,776 civilians (3,675 in a report a day earlier), including 1,563 dead (1,480), the Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights reports on Wednesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the document said.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report notes.

According to confirmed UN data, 379 men, 237 women, 43 boys and 24 girls died, while the sex of 63 children and 817 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,213 wounded, there are 44 girls and 40 boys, as well as 104 children, whose sex has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, seven children were killed and five injured, according to the UN.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,567 casualties (487 killed and 1,080 injured); on government-controlled territory: 1,241 casualties (420 killed and 821 injured); and on territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics": 326 casualties (67 killed and 259 injured).

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,209 casualties (1,076 killed and 1,133 injured).

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 6 April (local time), 167 children had been killed and at least 279 injured.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on April 5, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, the document specifies. However, the increase in the number of deaths compared to the previous report is one of the largest in the entire war.