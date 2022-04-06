Facts

19:59 06.04.2022

MPs propose to establish terms of military service under contract for foreigners from 3 to 5 years

MPs propose to set the terms of military service under the contract for foreigners and stateless persons from three to five years.

The corresponding draft law No. 7242 on amendments to the law On military duty and military service regarding certain issues of military service by foreigners and stateless persons has been registered in parliament, the website of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

In particular, the draft law proposes to establish the term of military service for military personnel from among foreigners and stateless persons who are recruited for military service under a contract and appointed to positions: for enlisted personnel - three years, for sergeants and senior officers - from three to five years.

The draft law stipulates that during a special period (from the moment of the announcement of mobilization - during its implementation and from the moment of the introduction of martial law - until the announcement of demobilization), military personnel from among foreigners and stateless persons who undergo military service under a contract, are guaranteed the possibility of termination (rupture) of the contract at will.

