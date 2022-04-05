Russia conducts covert mobilization to recruit units that suffered losses in Ukraine

The Russian leadership is carrying out covert mobilization to recruit units of the Russian army that suffered losses during the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service has said.

"In the western military district of Russia, in order to recruit units that have suffered losses on the territory of Ukraine, covert mobilization measures are being carried out. In addition, the command of the armed forces of Russia is trying to make up for the loss of personnel by attracting representatives of military educational institutions," the General Staff said on Tuesday.

It clarifies that at the Chita Suvorov Military School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a written survey was conducted among the teaching staff about their readiness to take part in a "special operation" outside Russia.

"A significant part of the teachers refused to be involved in the 'performance of tasks' and are ready to be dismissed from military service," the General Staff said.

They said that Russia has not abandoned the operation to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, at the moment the Russian army is trying to improve the position of its units in the Tauride and South Buzh operational areas.

In addition, Russian troops, in defiant disregard for the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continue to use aircraft and artillery to strike civilian infrastructure and industry. Thus, as a result of the shelling of the city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, the invaders damaged a tank with nitric acid.

In Siverske direction, military equipment of the armed forces of Russia is being exported from the territory of Belarus by rail and military transport aircraft.

"At the same time, the movement of individual units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the direction of the state border of Ukraine was detected. Rotation of units involved in strengthening the protection of the state border of Belarus is not ruled out," the General Staff said.

It is specified that in Slobozhansky direction there is a blockade by the enemy of a separate district of Kharkiv region. In the settlements of Velyky Burluk, Prykolotne and Fedorivka, the invaders are searching for pro-Ukrainian residents and illegally detaining them.

In the city of Izium, Russian invaders are fabricating evidence about the alleged crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For this purpose, shelling of the settlement is carried out and a kind of "documentation" is created.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation and artillery, continues to storm the city of Mariupol. In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, in the city of Berdiansk, local residents are being detained.

In the city of Tokmak, medical personnel at local health facilities are forced to sign so-called "contracts" with the Health Ministry of Russia.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out tasks to liberate the occupied territory from the Russian occupation troops," the AFU General Staff of the Armed Forces said.