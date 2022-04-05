Facts

19:01 05.04.2022

Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

1 min read
Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

Russian forces tried to burn the bodies of six civilians in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, in order to hide the traces of violent death and torture.

"During the occupation of the city of Bucha, servicemen of the Russian armed forces, in violation of international humanitarian law, killed civilians and set fire to their bodies in order to cover up the crime," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in Telegram on Tuesday.

The department says that investigative actions have established that the bodies of the killed have traces of violent death and torture.

Bucha District Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Prosecutors of Bucha district and Kyiv regional prosecutor's offices are working on the spot together with police officers. Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The pretrial investigation continues," the PGO said.

Tags: #torture #civilians #bucha
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:02 05.04.2022
Council of Europe's Secretary General calls for urgent, independent probe into atrocities of Russian occupiers in Bucha

Council of Europe's Secretary General calls for urgent, independent probe into atrocities of Russian occupiers in Bucha

17:43 05.04.2022
Russian soldiers who committed atrocities in Bucha being returned to Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Russian soldiers who committed atrocities in Bucha being returned to Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

17:24 05.04.2022
Ombudswoman: facts of mass torture of civilians recorded in liberated areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Ombudswoman: facts of mass torture of civilians recorded in liberated areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions

11:20 05.04.2022
Talks with Russia after Bucha tragedy will be challenge - Zelensky

Talks with Russia after Bucha tragedy will be challenge - Zelensky

10:30 05.04.2022
Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

Kuleba invites FMs doubting need for sanctions against Russia to visit Bucha in Ukraine

10:07 05.04.2022
Biden: What happened in Bucha indicates that Putin is war criminal

Biden: What happened in Bucha indicates that Putin is war criminal

09:50 05.04.2022
In Sumy region, 3 tortured civilians found on of former sites of Russian invaders

In Sumy region, 3 tortured civilians found on of former sites of Russian invaders

16:53 04.04.2022
Zelensky about Bucha: This is war crime, it to be recognized by world as genocide

Zelensky about Bucha: This is war crime, it to be recognized by world as genocide

16:31 04.04.2022
Danish PM on murders of citizens in Bucha: Putin's crimes are heartbreaking, cruel, should never be forgotten

Danish PM on murders of citizens in Bucha: Putin's crimes are heartbreaking, cruel, should never be forgotten

15:14 04.04.2022
Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

France to provide expert support to investigation of crimes of Russian invaders

Zelensky calls on Spanish businesses to completely stop working in Russia

EU expelling 19 Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to EU

Ombudsman: Exhumation to be carried out to identify, establish circumstances of death of Bucha residents buried in mass grave

LATEST

Russian forces hit oil depot, plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, number of victims being clarified

UN Secretary-General: I regret disagreements that prevented Security Council from acting on Ukraine, other threats to peace

One dead, five wounded from shelling in Rubizhne

Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Rescuers put out fire at plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, no victims reported

US President orders to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine for $100 mln

Zelensky announces pending visits of Borrell, von der Leyen to Ukraine

France to provide expert support to investigation of crimes of Russian invaders

Russia should unblock Ukrainian ports to allow export of agricultural products to Arab countries - Kuleba at meeting with reps of Arab Contact Group

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD