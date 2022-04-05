Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

Russian forces tried to burn the bodies of six civilians in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, in order to hide the traces of violent death and torture.

"During the occupation of the city of Bucha, servicemen of the Russian armed forces, in violation of international humanitarian law, killed civilians and set fire to their bodies in order to cover up the crime," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in Telegram on Tuesday.

The department says that investigative actions have established that the bodies of the killed have traces of violent death and torture.

Bucha District Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Prosecutors of Bucha district and Kyiv regional prosecutor's offices are working on the spot together with police officers. Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The pretrial investigation continues," the PGO said.