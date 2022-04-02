War in Ukraine kills at least 1,325 civilians, another 2,017 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to April 1, 2022 amounted to 3,342 civilians (3,257 in the report a day earlier), including 1,325 killed (1,276), the Office of the UN High Commissioner Human Rights said on Saturday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of ​​effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch missile systems, as well as missile and air strikes," the UN said in the report.

According to confirmed UN data, some 268 men, some 189 women, some 36 boys and 20 girls killed, while the gender of 64 children and 748 adults has not yet been determined.

Among 2,017 people wounded, some 39 girls and 35 boys, as well as 94 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, five children were killed and eight more were wounded, according to the UN.

OHCHR says that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 2, there were 381 (358) killed and 793 (772) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 67 (67) killed and 246 (246) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 877 (851) killed and 978 (963) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 2, 158 (153) children were killed and 254 (245) were wounded.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on April 1, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, the UN said in the document.