Facts

20:48 02.04.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,325 civilians, another 2,017 wounded – UN

2 min read
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,325 civilians, another 2,017 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to April 1, 2022 amounted to 3,342 civilians (3,257 in the report a day earlier), including 1,325 killed (1,276), the Office of the UN High Commissioner Human Rights said on Saturday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of ​​effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch missile systems, as well as missile and air strikes," the UN said in the report.

According to confirmed UN data, some 268 men, some 189 women, some 36 boys and 20 girls killed, while the gender of 64 children and 748 adults has not yet been determined.

Among 2,017 people wounded, some 39 girls and 35 boys, as well as 94 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, five children were killed and eight more were wounded, according to the UN.

OHCHR says that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 2, there were 381 (358) killed and 793 (772) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 67 (67) killed and 246 (246) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 877 (851) killed and 978 (963) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 2, 158 (153) children were killed and 254 (245) were wounded.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on April 1, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, the UN said in the document.

Tags: #war #killed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:14 02.04.2022
Draft documents at Ukrainian-Russian talks ready for discussion by presidents – Arakhamia

Draft documents at Ukrainian-Russian talks ready for discussion by presidents – Arakhamia

21:03 02.04.2022
On April 2, over 4,200 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, cities in south of Zaporizhia region – Vereschuk

On April 2, over 4,200 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, cities in south of Zaporizhia region – Vereschuk

20:54 02.04.2022
Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

20:37 02.04.2022
Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Belarusians are advised to avoid contacts with Russian invaders withdrawn from Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

20:25 02.04.2022
Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

19:22 02.04.2022
Group of lawyers on behalf of Poroshenko fixes facts of invaders' crimes in Bucha for intl courts – Novikov

Group of lawyers on behalf of Poroshenko fixes facts of invaders' crimes in Bucha for intl courts – Novikov

18:37 02.04.2022
Russian ombudsman violates rights of Ukrainian prisoners by publishing their photos without retouching – Denisova

Russian ombudsman violates rights of Ukrainian prisoners by publishing their photos without retouching – Denisova

18:02 02.04.2022
Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

18:01 02.04.2022
Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

17:56 02.04.2022
Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of Ukrainian, Russian presidents 'with high probability' to be held in Turkey

Draft documents at Ukrainian-Russian talks ready for discussion by presidents – Arakhamia

On April 2, over 4,200 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, cities in south of Zaporizhia region – Vereschuk

Entire Kyiv region liberated from enemy

Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

LATEST

Meeting of Ukrainian, Russian presidents 'with high probability' to be held in Turkey

British Venari Group starts manufacture of armored ambulances for Ukraine

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD