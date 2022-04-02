Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

A gas pipe leading to the villages of Yemtsi and Shovkopliasy was damaged as a result of enemy shelling in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region, Derhachiv City Council reported it on the Facebook page.

Residents of Yemtsi and Shovkopliasy are asked to turn off gas supply valves to households.

This is necessary so that the relevant services can diagnose the system and perform emergency work on the gas pipeline.