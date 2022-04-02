Facts

15:10 02.04.2022

Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

1 min read
Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

A gas pipe leading to the villages of Yemtsi and Shovkopliasy was damaged as a result of enemy shelling in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region, Derhachiv City Council reported it on the Facebook page.

Residents of Yemtsi and Shovkopliasy are asked to turn off gas supply valves to households.

This is necessary so that the relevant services can diagnose the system and perform emergency work on the gas pipeline.

Tags: #gas #supply #kharkiv_region #derhachivsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 01.04.2022
As result of enemy missile attack on Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, some 29 people killed

As result of enemy missile attack on Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, some 29 people killed

19:12 31.03.2022
Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

18:56 31.03.2022
Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

15:05 31.03.2022
Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

18:34 30.03.2022
Chornobyl NPP connected to Belarus' power system – Exclusion Zone Agency

Chornobyl NPP connected to Belarus' power system – Exclusion Zone Agency

21:03 28.03.2022
One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

14:48 28.03.2022
Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

11:34 28.03.2022
In Kharkiv region, Armed Forces launch counteroffensive in some areas – Synehubov

In Kharkiv region, Armed Forces launch counteroffensive in some areas – Synehubov

14:29 27.03.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

13:09 26.03.2022
EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

Photographer, documentary maker Maks Levin dies - Yermak

Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

LATEST

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

Turkey ready to help in evacuation from Mariupol by sea - media

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD