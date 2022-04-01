Erdogan again offers Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Turkey – media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, again took the initiative to organize talks between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky on Turkish territory, the Anadolu agency has reported.

"In phone call with Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdogan reiterates offer to host meeting between Ukrainian, Russian leaders," Anadolu said on its Twitter.

The Turkish president said "positive and constructive" talks of Russian, Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul raised hopes for peace.

The agency said that Putin thanked Turkish President Erdogan for hosting Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Earlier Erdogan said that his country is aimed at organizing negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.

Erdogan also said that Turkey would be ready to act as one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security in the future, but this issue needs to be studied in more detail.