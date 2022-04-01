Facts

19:03 01.04.2022

Erdogan again offers Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Turkey – media

1 min read
Erdogan again offers Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Turkey – media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, again took the initiative to organize talks between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky on Turkish territory, the Anadolu agency has reported.

"In phone call with Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdogan reiterates offer to host meeting between Ukrainian, Russian leaders," Anadolu said on its Twitter.

The Turkish president said "positive and constructive" talks of Russian, Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul raised hopes for peace.

The agency said that Putin thanked Turkish President Erdogan for hosting Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Earlier Erdogan said that his country is aimed at organizing negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.

Erdogan also said that Turkey would be ready to act as one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security in the future, but this issue needs to be studied in more detail.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

Some 86 Ukrainian servicemen released under exchange with Russia - President's Office dpty head

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

LATEST

Some 10,000 munitions disposed in Kyiv city and region, police ask Ukrainians to be careful

Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

Some 86 Ukrainian servicemen released under exchange with Russia - President's Office dpty head

Ukrainian PM: Russia's intentions obvious, its goal to create big food crisis in the world

Ukrainian delegation met with Advisor to the President of Israel Vapni - The Embassy

Kuleba calls on nine countries on eastern flank of NATO to provide Ukraine with more weapons, increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Gazprombank not disconnected from SWIFT continues to finance Russian war against Ukraine – intelligence

Rada introduces payments to Russian soldiers for military equipment transferred to Ukraine

OSCE Project Coordinator to continue work in western Ukraine

EU expects China to influence Russia to end war in Ukraine - von der Leyen following EU-China summit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD