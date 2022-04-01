Facts

19:14 01.04.2022

Some 86 Ukrainian servicemen released under exchange with Russia - President's Office dpty head

Some 86 Ukrainian servicemen have been releasedas part of an exchange with Russia, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Friends, good news. An exchange has just taken place. Soem 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

Tymoshenko also said the exchange took place according to the agreements of the negotiating groups.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said Ukraine will fight for each of its captives.

"By order of President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, the second exchange of prisoners has just taken place. We are taking 86 of our servicemen home! Some 15 of them are women! I appeal to all of our people who are still in captivity: we will fight for each of you! We will return everyone home. Hold on," she said on Facebook.

As reported, on March 24, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place.

In exchange for ten captured invaders, Ukraine returned ten of its servicemen, Vereschuk said.

In addition, some 11 Russian civilian sailors rescued from a ship that sank near Odesa were exchanged for 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors from the Sapphire rescue ship, which was captured by the invaders while trying to take Ukrainian servicemen from Zmiyiny Island.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
