Facts

19:35 31.03.2022

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Russian occupiers signed an act of intention to leave the Chornobyl nuclear power plant site in the form of a document "acceptance and transfer of protection of Chornobyl nuclear power plant," in which they indicated that "there are no claims from the administration of the protected facility in relation to the troops of the national guard of the Russian Federation."

This was announced by Energoatom in the Telegram channel on Thursday, presenting a copy of the relevant act of the aggressor.

"Finally confirming their intention to leave Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the occupiers drew up and signed the "act of acceptance and transfer of protection of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," in which it is testified that "there are no claims from the administration of the protected facility in relation to the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation," the report says.

