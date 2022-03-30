Facts

17:25 30.03.2022

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said agency inspectors could be present at Ukrainian nuclear power plants during the war.

“We hope that we can start delivering aid to Ukraine in the next few days, perhaps even sending inspectors and technical experts from the agency here to Ukraine to support certain actions at different sites,” Grossi said at a briefing at Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Wednesday, the video of which is at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Summing up a meeting with Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko and the heads of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov and Energoatom Petro Kotin, Grossi said that "it was a morning of analysis and assessment of a number of specific areas in which the IAEA and Ukraine will cooperate."

"It was very intensive, painstaking work on each of these points, which continued after that," he explained.

According to him, these areas relate to the assistance that the IAEA is going to provide to Ukraine in certain areas, including the safety of nuclear power plants, as well as ensuring the operation of the safeguards system, conducting "normal," as he said, inspections carried out at every nuclear facility in the world.

"As you know, a lot of international assistance is coming to Ukraine, in particular nuclear equipment and components, and we are going to send, order and match it with the needs of various facilities at four large nuclear sites in the country and other related facilities," Grossi said, outlining the task of the IAEA.

At the same time, the head of the agency called the situation in Ukraine unprecedented, which was not in any country in the world, while noting that Ukraine is one of the most advanced states in nuclear technology.

"One of the most advanced countries, super-complex world technologies are distributed in one of the largest countries in the world. This is unprecedented. And we try to make sure that we cover everything with our support, including all these nuclear facilities," Grossi said.

As reported, Haluschenko after a meeting with Grossi noted that Ukraine and the IAEA have established a regular dialogue that will translate into real results. At the same time, he pointed out that the quickest thing to do was remove Russian occupiers from Chornobyl NPP seized on February 24 and Zaporizhia NPP on March 4.

