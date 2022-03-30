Facts

16:32 30.03.2022

More than 130,000 people register as IDPs after martial law was introduced - Social Policy Ministry

More than 130,000 people register as IDPs after martial law was introduced - Social Policy Ministry

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine says that more than 130,000 people have already registered as internally displaced persons after the introduction of martial law.

"More than 130,000 people have already registered as internally displaced persons after the introduction of martial law. At the same time, almost 1.6 million people are registered in the unified information database on internally displaced persons," the press service of the ministry said.

The department notes that there are much more migrants, but for various reasons, primarily psychological, they have not yet registered as internally displaced persons.

"I understand very well how difficult it is to tell yourself that this is not for a day or a week, but for a longer time. But it is very important to submit information about yourself to the unified database on internally displaced persons. This will make it possible to understand the "social portrait" of displaced persons in each specific region, correctly assess their needs and plan assistance," Social Policy Minister Maryna Lazebna said.

