European Commission President supports #StandUpForUkraine campaign

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke out in support of the #StandUpForUkraine campaign proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Dear President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are with you and the people of Ukraine. With #StandUpForUkraine we are mobilising the global community. We are raising much needed funding and aid for the internally displaced and refugees," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on friends of Ukraine around the world to join the #StandUpForUkraine campaign and support the Social Media Rally online event on April 9.