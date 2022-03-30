Facts

16:28 30.03.2022

European Commission President supports #StandUpForUkraine campaign

1 min read
European Commission President supports #StandUpForUkraine campaign

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke out in support of the #StandUpForUkraine campaign proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Dear President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are with you and the people of Ukraine. With #StandUpForUkraine we are mobilising the global community. We are raising much needed funding and aid for the internally displaced and refugees," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on friends of Ukraine around the world to join the #StandUpForUkraine campaign and support the Social Media Rally online event on April 9.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #standupforukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 26.02.2022
Zelensky, European Commission head discuss effective assistance to Ukraine from EU in fight against Russia

Zelensky, European Commission head discuss effective assistance to Ukraine from EU in fight against Russia

15:36 24.02.2022
European Commission Head: We are ready to provide asylum to all refugees from Ukraine

European Commission Head: We are ready to provide asylum to all refugees from Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

LATEST

US senators ask Biden administration to accelerate supply of aid to Ukraine

London imposes ban on maintenance of ships, aircraft sanctioned Russian entrepreneurs

Russia moving separate units from Kyiv, Chernihiv directions, but not completely abandoned attempts to capture or besiege cities – Defense Ministry

Vynohradar and Obolon become Kyiv areas most contaminated with explosive objects – Enin

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Lavrov's statement regarding Crimea, Donbas

Biden informs Zelensky about US plans to provide Ukraine with $500 mln in budgetary aid

Draghi to Putin: Italy ready to facilitate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia

USA, Czech Republic taking steps to reduce energy reliance on Russia – Department of State

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is prerequisite for talks to end of Russian-Ukrainian war - Mejlis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD