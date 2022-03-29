Nine killed, 28 wounded over missile attack in Mykolaiv – PGO

As a result of a missile attack on the administrative building of Mykolaiv regional administration on Tuesday morning, nine people were killed and 28 more were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service has said.

"According to the investigation, on March 29, 2022, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the administrative building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration. Currently, nine killed and 28 wounded are known. Rescuers, SBU investigators and police are working on the spot," the PGO said.

It clarifies that the pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is carried out by the investigative department of the SBU Department in Mykolaiv region.