15:29 28.03.2022

Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would under no circumstances make compromises with the Russian Federation, which could lead to the collapse of its statehood.

"It's possible that some compromises, ones which don't risk our physical survival, will be made to save the lives of thousands of people. As for compromises that may risk the disintegration of the country, the ones which Putin proposes, or rather demands in the form of an ultimatum, we will never make them. Never," Zelensky said in an interview with British magazine The Economist.

He noted that in a dialogue with the Russian president, solutions to the current problem will have to be sought.

"There are a lot of things. We have to speak. It's not about one question, one answer. It's about decisions. We have to speak about concrete things, about concrete months, maybe something about years, maybe something to decide now, maybe to talk if we can't find a decision and agree not to fight about it. That is my philosophy... It's not about respect, about love, or something else. It's not about feelings. It's very concrete. There is a problem and we have to figure it out in detail and solve it," the president said.

At the same time, the head of state expressed his firm conviction that Ukraine is already winning. "We remain resolute about not giving into these demands. I think that we are winning. The military situation is difficult, but we are repulsing attacks," he said.

At the same time, answering the question whether, in principle, a lasting peace is possible after the end of the war with Putin, Zelensky noted that he was not sure whether the Russian president himself knew the answer to this question.

"I don't know if Putin even knows the answer to this question. I think many factors will weigh on his decision. Stability in regions where Russia is present will play a role and influence his decisions. The issue of how relations between Russia and Ukraine will change as a result of what has happened is a big one. I don't have an answer to this. This is a big problem, a very big problem," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #zelensky
