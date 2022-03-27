Facts

12:35 27.03.2022

Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

1 min read
Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

The enemy continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

However, the enemy continues to suffer losses, so "according to the available information, on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, an average of 50 to 100 wounded arrives daily in medical facilities of the city of Sevastopol. The moral and psychological state of the enemy troops remains low."

The invaders continue to terrorize the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, there are cases of looting, theft of property and people.

"In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Joint Forces grouping repelled seven enemy attacks. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed eight tanks, eight armored vehicles and three vehicles of the enemy, one mortar. The losses of the invaders in manpower are being specified," the General Staff specifies.

Tags: #armed_forces #war #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 27.03.2022
Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

14:02 27.03.2022
No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

13:21 27.03.2022
Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

12:53 27.03.2022
Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

12:21 27.03.2022
Over day, Ukrainian military destroys 1 aircraft, 12 UAVs, 5 cruise missiles of enemy – Air Force Command

Over day, Ukrainian military destroys 1 aircraft, 12 UAVs, 5 cruise missiles of enemy – Air Force Command

09:24 27.03.2022
Russian military occupies Slavutych, death of three people confirmed – city mayor

Russian military occupies Slavutych, death of three people confirmed – city mayor

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

19:59 26.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

19:39 26.03.2022
Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

19:27 26.03.2022
Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

LATEST

Russian units moving to Belarus – General Staff

Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

Destruction recorded in almost 50% of communities in Kyiv region – authorities

Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

Cabinet equates helmets, bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid – Vereschuk

On March 26, some 5,208 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Situation around Kyiv has positive trend – Interior Minister

Biden calls Putin's statements about denazification of Ukraine cynical and lies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD