Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

The enemy continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

However, the enemy continues to suffer losses, so "according to the available information, on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, an average of 50 to 100 wounded arrives daily in medical facilities of the city of Sevastopol. The moral and psychological state of the enemy troops remains low."

The invaders continue to terrorize the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, there are cases of looting, theft of property and people.

"In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Joint Forces grouping repelled seven enemy attacks. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed eight tanks, eight armored vehicles and three vehicles of the enemy, one mortar. The losses of the invaders in manpower are being specified," the General Staff specifies.