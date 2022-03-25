In Russia, there is a poor level of Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine of reservists to be sent to war in Ukraine, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"There is a low morale [among Russian servicemen] and, most importantly, a poor level of Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine of reservists. Many Russian servicemen refuse to go to Ukraine. There are several reasons: the heavy losses they suffer and rumors about them that have already reached Russia's territory," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office.

In particular, the battalion task group of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade suffered significant losses in Ukraine. "Out of 648 servicemen, 645 were killed. Three remained and two of them were wounded," he said.

"Despite the intimidation of the personnel of the seventh Airborne Assault Division from Novorossiysk with imprisonment of up to two years for refusing to take part in the war against Ukraine, about 50% of the personnel of one of the regiments of the division wrote a report refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. We know about the refusal of the personnel of the National Guard unit and the police to come here. There are 15 such persons in Rostov-on-Don. Now they are being persecuted by the Russian authorities," Arestovych said.

He also confirmed the death of the commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of Russia, Lieutenant General Ryazantsev Yakov, at the airfield in Chornobayivka and the military personnel of the seventh Airborne Assault Division, whose command post is also located at the airfield in Chornobayivka.

Regarding the situation at the front, according to Arestovych, during the day the enemy tried to deliver separate missile strikes, but their intensity is much less than in previous days. Russian troops avoided the use of manned aircraft in favor of UAVs for reconnaissance. The Ukrainian Air Force and Air Defense destroyed several of their devices, including cruise missiles.