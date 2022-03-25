Facts

15:23 25.03.2022

Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine – Arestovych

2 min read
Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine – Arestovych

In Russia, there is a poor level of Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine of reservists to be sent to war in Ukraine, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"There is a low morale [among Russian servicemen] and, most importantly, a poor level of Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine of reservists. Many Russian servicemen refuse to go to Ukraine. There are several reasons: the heavy losses they suffer and rumors about them that have already reached Russia's territory," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office.

In particular, the battalion task group of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade suffered significant losses in Ukraine. "Out of 648 servicemen, 645 were killed. Three remained and two of them were wounded," he said.

"Despite the intimidation of the personnel of the seventh Airborne Assault Division from Novorossiysk with imprisonment of up to two years for refusing to take part in the war against Ukraine, about 50% of the personnel of one of the regiments of the division wrote a report refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. We know about the refusal of the personnel of the National Guard unit and the police to come here. There are 15 such persons in Rostov-on-Don. Now they are being persecuted by the Russian authorities," Arestovych said.

He also confirmed the death of the commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of Russia, Lieutenant General Ryazantsev Yakov, at the airfield in Chornobayivka and the military personnel of the seventh Airborne Assault Division, whose command post is also located at the airfield in Chornobayivka.

Regarding the situation at the front, according to Arestovych, during the day the enemy tried to deliver separate missile strikes, but their intensity is much less than in previous days. Russian troops avoided the use of manned aircraft in favor of UAVs for reconnaissance. The Ukrainian Air Force and Air Defense destroyed several of their devices, including cruise missiles.

Tags: #russians #reservists
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 18.03.2022
Russians responsible for war against Ukraine, even poisoned by propaganda - Kuleba

Russians responsible for war against Ukraine, even poisoned by propaganda - Kuleba

12:44 06.03.2022
Russian citizens must choose between life and slavery – Zelensky

Russian citizens must choose between life and slavery – Zelensky

10:54 23.02.2022
Conscription of reservists starts on Feb 23

Conscription of reservists starts on Feb 23

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

10:52 27.11.2018
Ukrainian naval personnel taken prisoners by Russians giving false testimony under pressure — Ukraine's Navy commander

Ukrainian naval personnel taken prisoners by Russians giving false testimony under pressure — Ukraine's Navy commander

13:16 10.12.2015
Russian diplomats notified of detention of Russian citizens in operation to neutralize sabotage group – SBU

Russian diplomats notified of detention of Russian citizens in operation to neutralize sabotage group – SBU

10:27 10.12.2015
SBU reports detention of sabotage group involving Russians and Ukrainians, Alfa officer killed

SBU reports detention of sabotage group involving Russians and Ukrainians, Alfa officer killed

17:32 28.11.2015
Most Russians believe country in economic crisis – poll

Most Russians believe country in economic crisis – poll

15:17 19.06.2015
Sixty Russians ask for asylum in Ukraine since beginning of 2015 – State Migration Service

Sixty Russians ask for asylum in Ukraine since beginning of 2015 – State Migration Service

14:32 03.02.2015
Russians to enter Ukraine with foreign passports starting March 1 – cabinet resolution

Russians to enter Ukraine with foreign passports starting March 1 – cabinet resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

Some 83% of Ukrainians support Ukrainian as only state language in country - study

LATEST

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD