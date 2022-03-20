Kharkiv defenders receive batch of drones and body armor - MP Yakymenko

Kharkiv defenders have received a batch of modern drones and body armor from Turkey, MP Pavlo Yakymenko said.

"Today, our military arsenal was replenished with modern drones purchased by Oleh Hurevych. We also managed to receive and transfer to our defenders a batch of bulletproof vests from Turkey. And this is thanks to constant cooperation with Turkish partners, business and MPs Yulia Hrishina and Maryan Zablotsky," Yakymenko wrote on Telegram.