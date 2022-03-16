International Court of Justice orders Russia to immediately stop invasion of Ukraine – Zelensky
The International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN) has bound Russia to immediately stop its invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelensky said on Twitter.