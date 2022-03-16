Eventually, Russia to have to be responsible for crimes committed in Ukraine – Kuleba

Sooner or later, Russia will have to be responsible for the crimes committed in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"When it comes to international courts, the position is the same: yes, it will take some time, but in the end it is our truth that will win. Now the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is in Ukraine, I had contact with him. The Prosecutor General's Office is working perfectly, collecting evidence about war crimes, crimes against humanity committed by Russia. We are grateful to all Russian officials for the fact that they publicly, on camera, admit the commission of war crimes, in particular Minister Lavrov, who said they deliberately bombed a hospital and a maternity hospital in Mariupol, this is all evidence of their crimes, for which they will have to sooner or later to answer," Kuleba said live on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that it is a matter of principle that Russia's responsibility comes.