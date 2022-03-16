Ukraine calls on partners to introduce no-fly zone ASAP, provide it with air defense, missile defense systems – MFA

Ukraine, at the cost of numerous human losses, is holding back the Russian aggressor on the threshold of the EU and NATO, therefore it calls on partners to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine as soon as possible and strengthen its defense capabilities by providing Ukraine with air and missile defense systems, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"At this decisive moment in the history of Europe, when Ukraine, at the cost of numerous human losses, is holding back the Russian aggressor on the threshold of the EU and NATO, we once again call on our partners to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine as soon as possible and strengthen our defense capabilities by providing Ukraine with air defense and missile defense systems. Only by joint efforts will we be able to curb the Russian aggressor, restore international order, and neutralize threats to security and stability in Europe," the Foreign Ministry commented on the eight anniversary of Russia's illegal 'referendum' in Crimea.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said Russia must cease the war against Ukraine, withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Crimea peninsula, release all illegally detained residents of Crimea and compensate for all the damage caused by Russia.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine highly appreciates the support of the international community, including the participants of the International Crimea Platform, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as solidarity with Ukraine in a difficult period for it, is grateful for all the military-political and humanitarian support, rendered to Ukraine and its citizens by foreign partners.

The ministry said that on March 16, 2014, Russia, having seized power in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol by force, held the so-called "referendum on the status of Crimea." The ministry said the illegal "expression of will" at the gunpoint of the Russian military was contrary to the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, grossly violated international law, Russia's international obligations under bilateral agreements with Ukraine and the Budapest Memorandum.

"As time has shown, this was the first stage in the implementation of Moscow's plan aimed at destroying Ukrainian statehood and expanding Russia's geopolitical dominance in the region. Eight years later, the total militarization of Crimea and the Russian military buildup, the Kremlin committed the next act of armed aggression and vilely attacked Ukraine, unleashing a full-scale war in Europe," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the territory of the peninsula and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas have become springboards for an offensive ground operation of the Russian armed forces in southern Ukraine and barbaric missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities.

"Conscripts from Crimea were thrown into the maelstrom of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russia has again cynically violated the norms of international law, international humanitarian law, as well as the foundations of humanity and morality," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

It is also noted that in 2014 Russia embarked on the path of international isolation, it was expelled from the Group of Eight, deprived of its vote in PACE, became the subject of lawsuits in international courts and a defendant in international sanctions.

"At present, the isolation of Russia has become virtually complete, and Russia itself has become the absolute leader of the restrictive measures imposed on it by the international community. The Ukrainian diplomatic service will continue to work with partners in order to further strengthen them," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in the commentary that Russia continues the persecution and illegal imprisonment of the indigenous people of Crimea, in particular, three Crimean Tatars were detained on Wednesday, human rights activist Abdureshid Dzhepparov, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, as well as Yakubov Fevzi and Muhammed-Ali Dzhepparov.

"We will return Crimea and every piece of our land temporarily occupied by Russia, and we will force Russia and its leadership to answer for all the crimes it has committed in Ukraine. The relevant proceedings initiated by Ukraine are considered in international judicial instances. Already today we are waiting for the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case 'Ukraine v. Russia' on the charges of genocide in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.