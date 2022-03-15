Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

The mobilization of those liable for military service, who were not included in the first stage reservists, is being carried out, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach said.

"Almost 100% of the reservists who were registered in the territorial recruitment and social support centers have already gone to their combat military units and are performing defense tasks. Therefore, now we are mobilizing those liable for military service who were not included in the reservists of the first stage, but in other categories," Horbach said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, citizens who have previously served military service and have relevant experience in certain positions can also be sent directly to military units, and citizens who have not previously served, but are subject to mobilization, are sent without fail to the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and undergo appropriate training, and only after that they are sent to combat military units in order to perform defense tasks.

Horbach also noted that in wartime, women who are on the military register in the relevant military specialties can be drafted into military units for military service, but at the moment there is no such need.

"But in some cases, they can be mobilized for the most scarce specialties, such as medical, communications, computer technology, radio electronics, etc. But it is worth noting that as of today, not a single woman has been mobilized without her consent. So far, such a need has not come," Horbach said.