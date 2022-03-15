Facts

15:21 15.03.2022

Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

2 min read
Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

The mobilization of those liable for military service, who were not included in the first stage reservists, is being carried out, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach said.

"Almost 100% of the reservists who were registered in the territorial recruitment and social support centers have already gone to their combat military units and are performing defense tasks. Therefore, now we are mobilizing those liable for military service who were not included in the reservists of the first stage, but in other categories," Horbach said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, citizens who have previously served military service and have relevant experience in certain positions can also be sent directly to military units, and citizens who have not previously served, but are subject to mobilization, are sent without fail to the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and undergo appropriate training, and only after that they are sent to combat military units in order to perform defense tasks.

Horbach also noted that in wartime, women who are on the military register in the relevant military specialties can be drafted into military units for military service, but at the moment there is no such need.

"But in some cases, they can be mobilized for the most scarce specialties, such as medical, communications, computer technology, radio electronics, etc. But it is worth noting that as of today, not a single woman has been mobilized without her consent. So far, such a need has not come," Horbach said.

Tags: #mobilization #reservers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:19 03.03.2022
Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

Russia carries out mobilization in ORDLO, Donbas residents sent to storm Kyiv, Odesa as 'cannon fodder' – Zaluzhny

09:00 25.02.2022
Zelensky signs decree declaring general mobilization

Zelensky signs decree declaring general mobilization

09:26 28.09.2020
Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

18:35 18.12.2018
Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

10:44 02.11.2016
Ukraine finished 6th wave of demobilization, army must be staffed with contract soldiers

Ukraine finished 6th wave of demobilization, army must be staffed with contract soldiers

17:49 11.10.2016
No plans for seventh round of mobilization

No plans for seventh round of mobilization

17:16 27.09.2016
Headquarters: Seventh mobilization wave not planned in Ukraine

Headquarters: Seventh mobilization wave not planned in Ukraine

16:08 18.08.2016
Martial law may be imposed, mobilization ordered in Ukraine if conflict in Donbas, Crimea escalates - Poroshenko

Martial law may be imposed, mobilization ordered in Ukraine if conflict in Donbas, Crimea escalates - Poroshenko

09:55 17.08.2016
Turchynov: New mobilization to be announced immediately in case of "serious escalation" in Donbas

Turchynov: New mobilization to be announced immediately in case of "serious escalation" in Donbas

09:07 25.06.2016
Poroshenko signs demobilization decree for servicemen of fifth mobilization wave

Poroshenko signs demobilization decree for servicemen of fifth mobilization wave

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia offers its production facilities in central, western Ukraine for relocation of production from east of country

Russian troops lose over 13,500 people, 81 planes, 95 helicopters since start of war – General Staff

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Conscripts to be involved in defense only in case of hostilities on previously peaceful territory - AFU

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

SBU detains 60 collaborators, 20 sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions of Ukraine in past 24 hours

Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

Imperial Tobacco to transfer its assets in Russia to local legal entity to circumvent sanctions – MP Zhelezniak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD