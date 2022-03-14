Finance Ministry announces debut issue of dollar-denominated war bonds

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine at primary auctions on March 15 for the third time will offer military bonds in hryvnias and for the first time in foreign currency, in U.S. dollars.

According to information on the agency's website, their circulation period is 407 days, unlike discount hryvnia securities, interest is paid three times on them: on April 27 and then twice in six months.

In addition, buyers will be offered "short" government bonds with maturity in 42 days.

As reported, the total volume of issuance of military bonds is up to UAH 400 billion. They can be acquired by the National Bank, which has already purchased these securities for UAH 20 billion.

At the first two commercial auctions for the placement of military bonds with a circulation period of just over a year, on March 1 and 8, buyers purchased them for UAH 8.1 billion and UAH 6.6 billion, respectively, at 11% per annum.