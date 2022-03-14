Facts

19:36 14.03.2022

Finance Ministry announces debut issue of dollar-denominated war bonds

1 min read

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine at primary auctions on March 15 for the third time will offer military bonds in hryvnias and for the first time in foreign currency, in U.S. dollars.

According to information on the agency's website, their circulation period is 407 days, unlike discount hryvnia securities, interest is paid three times on them: on April 27 and then twice in six months.

In addition, buyers will be offered "short" government bonds with maturity in 42 days.

As reported, the total volume of issuance of military bonds is up to UAH 400 billion. They can be acquired by the National Bank, which has already purchased these securities for UAH 20 billion.

At the first two commercial auctions for the placement of military bonds with a circulation period of just over a year, on March 1 and 8, buyers purchased them for UAH 8.1 billion and UAH 6.6 billion, respectively, at 11% per annum.

Tags: #war #bond
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:52 14.03.2022
Pfizer to continue humanitarian supplies of medicines to Russia, all profits of Russian branch to be directed to humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Pfizer to continue humanitarian supplies of medicines to Russia, all profits of Russian branch to be directed to humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19:48 14.03.2022
UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

19:12 14.03.2022
Invaders try to seize villages around Izium, shell residential areas of Ukrainian cities - General Staff

Invaders try to seize villages around Izium, shell residential areas of Ukrainian cities - General Staff

17:44 14.03.2022
Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

17:33 14.03.2022
American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine severs relations with American Chamber in Russia

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine severs relations with American Chamber in Russia

17:09 14.03.2022
'Russian world' brings destruction to not only cities, but also democracy – Reznikov

'Russian world' brings destruction to not only cities, but also democracy – Reznikov

16:53 14.03.2022
Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

16:25 14.03.2022
Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

16:00 14.03.2022
WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

15:42 14.03.2022
Ukraine's info troops hack Russian websites, post victims of Russian army there

Ukraine's info troops hack Russian websites, post victims of Russian army there

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD